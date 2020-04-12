Heron protection base set up in Jiangxi to protect migrant birds

Photo taken on April 9, 2020 shows migrant birds at a heron protection base in Duchang County, east China's Jiangxi Province. In 2012, the county's forestry bureau set up a heron protection base to provide a better place to migrant birds to inhabit and breed. There are now nearly 7,000 migrant birds at the protection base. Photo:Xinhua

