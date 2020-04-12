Mexico receives 2nd shipment of medical supplies from China

Mexican staff members unload medical supplies from China at an airport in Mexico City, Mexico, on April 10, 2020. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

A shipment of 11 tons of medical supplies arrived in Mexico from China on late Friday to help the country address the COVID-19 pandemic, Mexican authorities said.Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said via his Twitter account that an Aeromexico Boeing 787-8 aircraft had transported the shipment, which included 1.9 million face masks and 820,000 surgical masks."The equipment will be distributed over the coming weekend," Ebrard said.It was the second flight carrying medical supplies from China to Mexico.According to the Mexican government, shipments of medical supplies from China are expected to arrive between two and four times per week, for a total of 20 shipments.By Friday, Mexico had reported 3,844 cases of COVID-19 and 233 deaths.