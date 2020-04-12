SE China's Zhenghe county sees booming bamboo industry

A worker makes bamboo products at a factory in Zhenghe County, southeast China's Fujian Province, on April 11, 2020. Known as a "bamboo craft city in China", Zhenghe County has been actively promoting the development of bamboo industry with its 460,000 mu (about 30,667 hectares) bamboo forest. Today, there are about 220 enterprises with more than 50,000 people working in bamboo industries. In 2019, the total output value of bamboo industry in the county reached 4.379 billion yuan (about 0.62 billion U.S. dollars), with export products output value 876 million yuan (about 124.57 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Photo taken on April 11, 2020 shows bamboo products at an exhibition center in Zhenghe County, southeast China's Fujian Province.

Workers make bamboo products at a factory in Zhenghe County, southeast China's Fujian Province, on April 11, 2020.

A visitor takes photos of bamboo products at an exhibition center in Zhenghe County, southeast China's Fujian Province, on April 11, 2020.

Photo taken on April 11, 2020 shows a cosmetics box made of bamboo at an exhibition center in Zhenghe County, southeast China's Fujian Province.