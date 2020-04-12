E China province to gradually reopen schools

A teacher takes a student's body temperature at a school in Jiapu Township of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 12, 2020. The eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang will gradually reopen schools, with classes for senior students in middle and high schools to resume on April 13. (Photo by Tan Yunfeng/Xinhua)

Students disinfect a desk at the dining hall of a school in Changxing County of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 12, 2020. The eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang will gradually reopen schools, with classes for senior students in middle and high schools to resume on April 13. (Photo by Tan Yunfeng/Xinhua)

Students learn how to disinfect desks at the dining hall of a school in Changxing County of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 12, 2020. The eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang will gradually reopen schools, with classes for senior students in middle and high schools to resume on April 13. (Photo by Tan Yunfeng/Xinhua)

A student walks into the Putuo middle school in Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 12, 2020. The eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang will gradually reopen schools, with classes for senior students in middle and high schools to resume on April 13. (Photo by Zou Xunyong/Xinhua)