TCM featured agriculture plays great role in supporting locals to shake off poverty in Chongqing

A villager checks the condition of Coptis, a traditional Chinese medical herb, at Zhongyi Township of Shizhu Tujia Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing, April 8, 2020. The development of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) featured agriculture in this poverty-stricken town is playing a great role in supporting locals to increase income and shake off poverty. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

Aerial photo taken on April 8, 2020 shows the fields of traditional Chinese medical herbs at Zhongyi Township of Shizhu Tujia Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing. The development of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) featured agriculture in this poverty-stricken town is playing a great role in supporting locals to increase income and shake off poverty. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

