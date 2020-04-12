Pic story: inheritor of making technique of Chinese Pu'er tea

Li Xingchang, an inheritor of the making technique of famous Chinese Pu'er tea, introduces the brewing technique of Pu'er tea at the tea promotion base in Ning'er Hani and Yi Autonomous County of Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 10, 2020. Li has kept his mind over the past few decades on studying the traditional making techniques of famous Chinese Pu'er tea, which is mainly produced in Yunnan. In 2012, Li built a Pu'er tea promotion base to voluntarily teach people the traditional hand-made tea techniques. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)

Li Xingchang (C), an inheritor of the making technique of famous Chinese Pu'er tea, teaches apprentices how to knead tea leaves at a Pu'er tea promotion base in Ning'er Hani and Yi Autonomous County of Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 10, 2020. Li has kept his mind over the past few decades on studying the traditional making techniques of famous Chinese Pu'er tea, which is mainly produced in Yunnan. In 2012, Li built a Pu'er tea promotion base to voluntarily teach people the traditional hand-made tea techniques. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)

Li Xingchang, an inheritor of the making technique of famous Chinese Pu'er tea, processes newly-picked tea leaves at a Pu'er tea promotion base in Ning'er Hani and Yi Autonomous County of Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 10, 2020. Li has kept his mind over the past few decades on studying the traditional making techniques of famous Chinese Pu'er tea, which is mainly produced in Yunnan. In 2012, Li built a Pu'er tea promotion base to voluntarily teach people the traditional hand-made tea techniques. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)

Li Xingchang, an inheritor of the making technique of famous Chinese Pu'er tea, packs Pu'er tea at the tea promotion base in Ning'er Hani and Yi Autonomous County of Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 10, 2020. Li has kept his mind over the past few decades on studying the traditional making techniques of famous Chinese Pu'er tea, which is mainly produced in Yunnan. In 2012, Li built a Pu'er tea promotion base to voluntarily teach people the traditional hand-made tea techniques. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)

Li Xingchang (L), an inheritor of the making technique of famous Chinese Pu'er tea, teaches his apprentice how to pick tea leaves at an ecological tea garden in Ning'er Hani and Yi Autonomous County of Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 10, 2020. Li has kept his mind over the past few decades on studying the traditional making techniques of famous Chinese Pu'er tea, which is mainly produced in Yunnan. In 2012, Li built a Pu'er tea promotion base to voluntarily teach people the traditional hand-made tea techniques. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)

Li Xingchang, an inheritor of the making technique of famous Chinese Pu'er tea, sorts newly-picked tea leaves at a Pu'er tea promotion base in Ning'er Hani and Yi Autonomous County of Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 10, 2020. Li has kept his mind over the past few decades on studying the traditional making techniques of famous Chinese Pu'er tea, which is mainly produced in Yunnan. In 2012, Li built a Pu'er tea promotion base to voluntarily teach people the traditional hand-made tea techniques. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)