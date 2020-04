Members of a medical team sent to aid Central China's Hubei Province during the COVID-19 epidemic throw Liu Ying, an ICU head nurse, into the air on Sunday to celebrate a phased victory in the fight against the virus. The team from East China's Jiangsu Province, which temporarily took over the ICU of Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital, will on Monday leave Wuhan, a region hit hard by the coronavirus. The hospital cleared all its critically ill patients on Saturday. Photo: Cui Meng/GT