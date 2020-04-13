China's Hisense, Haier deny layoff rumors amid COVID-19 pandemic

Photo taken on Jan. 9, 2018 shows the booth of Hisense at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the United States. File Photo: Xinhua

Two of China's largest appliance and electronics manufacturers on Sunday denied earlier rumors they would lay off as many as 10,000 employees due to the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.Hisense Group, based in Qingdao, East China's Shandong, said in a statement that information circulating online about the company laying off their employees was inaccurate.Netizens circulated reports that Hisense was cutting close to 10,000 jobs while declaring "an economic crisis has arrived."Hisense said on Sunday the company would lower bonuses for senior management and release employees through a merit-based system. The company did not say how many employees it would lay offHisense has nearly 90,000 employees worldwide, including Moscow in Russia, the Securities Time reported on Sunday. An unnamed source close to the matter told the newspaper that "the epidemic has a huge impact on the company and [laying off] was extraordinary action by the company during the epidemic… it will not be a one-time layoff."Hisense, which generates over 40 percent of its annual revenue from overseas markets, has faced challenges in keeping their employees on the payroll.Another major home appliance manufacturer Haier Group on Sunday denied rumors the company, also based in Qingdao, was starting to cut jobs. "We have not cut the number of our staff," a Haier employee was quoted by the Securities Times as saying.As the country continues to battle the economic fallout from COVID-19, employment has become a sensitive issue, with many raising concerns over potential mass layoffs due to declining growth.China is scheduled to release economic data on Friday, including Q1 GDP figures. Expectations are grim, as some have predicted the world's second-largest economy could contract by as much as 10 percent in the first quarter due to the pandemic, which brought most of the country to a near standstill for weeks.Backed by monetary, fiscal, and other stimulus policies, there have been no verified major layoffs reported by companies, although some small businesses - the country's largest employer - have been hit hard. This comes in stark contrast to situations in major economies, including the US, where some 16 million people applied for unemployment benefits in the last three weeks.However, before the pandemic, China was facing a rising unemployment rate due to persistent downward pressure on the economy and industrial upgrades. The urban unemployment rate jumped to 3.62 percent at the end of 2019.