People around the world still stocking up on canned food, except Chinese

People shop at the Costco supermarket which restricts customer flows amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco Bay Area, the United States, March 16, 2020. (Photo by Li Jianguo/Xinhua)

Canned food appears to be highly sought-after for people all over the world who want to prepare for possible food shortages caused by the coronavirus, but it seems Chinese people do not feel the same.Costco, the largest chain warehousing store in the US, has launched a food kit for people who want to stock up.Dubbed "the doomsday food kit," the price ranges from $1,000 to $6,000 and mainly contains kinds of grain, fruit, vegetables, protein, and dairy.The most expensive kit contains 600 cans of food and can feed four people for a year while the cheapest one contains 96 cans and can feed one person for a year.Many of the items can last up to 30 years.The food kit is proving popular among US consumers, with one reviewer saying that it is "worth every penny."But Chinese consumers seem less interested in such food packages, possibly because in China canned food is often associated with preservatives."We Chinese people are demanding about food quality and love freshly made food. We don't like canned food," said a netizen named yuanlaishilicanghai on China's Twitter-like Sina weibo.The history and dining habits of Chinese and Western consumers are quite different, Zhu Danpeng, a food industry analyst, told the Global times on Monday."US consumers don't spend a lot of time eating and preparing food and canned food offers an easy option. Most Americans are fed with canned food from an early age," Zhu said."Chinese consumers believe that canned food is processed and not natural, so many domestic canned food companies are export-oriented."Although China tops the world in the production of canned food, Chinese people only consume 1 kilo of canned food every year, whereas the per capita consumption in the US is around 90 kg, according to a canned food industry report.Global Times