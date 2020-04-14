Driverless vehicle technology advances amid pandemic, commercialization pace accelerated

An unmanned logistics vehicle at UISEE works at an auto manufacturing facility in Liuzhou, South China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in December 2019. Photo: Courtesy of UISEE

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the development of some technologies or has halted their progress entirely. But it has also served as a catalyst for others like the autonomous driving vehicle.Unmanned logistics vehicles at UISEE haven't stopped moving at a manufacturing facility at SGMW in Liuzhou, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Automated vehicles have also provided passenger luggage support at Hong Kong International Airport throughout the pandemic.The transport route in SGMW's facility, China's first autonomous driving route for factory logistics launched last year, has completely realized an unmanned and contactless work environment. In March, the self-driving vehicles had driven over 10,000 kilometers with more than 6,000 trips, according to UISEE.UISEE CEO Wu Gansha, told the Global Times they faced challenges at the Hong Kong airport due to traffic regulations for COVID-19 prevention."We solved the problem with telecommunications and airport's employees could continue the operation by themselves," said Wu.During the early stages of the pandemic, UISEE experienced a disrupted supply chain. There was also insufficient data collection due to fewer people on the road, but as nation returns to work, such impact will be limited, said Wu."UISEE witnessed surging orders and revenue during the first quarter due to its autonomous driving technologies," Wu noted.Tian Weidong, a senior analyst at Guangzhou-based auto industry consultancy Ways Information Technology, said research and development (R&D) and application for low-speed unmanned logistics vehicles are expected to achieve breakthroughs amid COVID-19 pandemic."If the pandemic had happened three or four years later, I believe that autonomous driving technology would have played a big role in combating the virus," said James Peng, co-founder and chief executive of Pony.ai, a Chinese autonomous driving start-up, also known as the domestic answer to Google-backed self-driving start-up Waymo.The health crisis has spurred more requirements on safety and efficiency, and reduced personal contact, reflecting automation and driverless trends, Peng said at a recent online press briefing.

The Pony.ai self-driving fleet in Guangzhou, South China’s Guangdong Province. Photo: Courtesy of Pony.ai

Ready for lift off

China vs. US