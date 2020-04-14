Shanghai authorities detain 40 in wildlife trade bust

Photo: Knews

Shanghai police raided 54 businesses engaged in selling rare and endangered species, apprehending over 40 people connected to multiple illegal businesses, the authorities announced on Monday.At least 180 protected animals, including turtles, parrots, and lizards, were rescued in the police operation.The vendors were allegedly selling endangered species on social media platforms at prices ranging from hundreds to tens of thousands of yuan per animal.Police are holding 35 of the suspects in custody, while the remaining have been transferred to relevant administrative departments.Shanghai authorities reminded citizens that it is everyone’s responsibility to protect wild animals, and encouraged people to report illegal behavior that harms or exploits endangered animals.