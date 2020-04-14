Inactivated COVID-19 vaccine approved for clinical trials

File Photo: Xinhua

A Vero-cell-derived inactivated COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese healthcare giant Sinopharm's subsidiary Wuhan Institute of Biological Products has been approved for clinical trials by China's National Medical Products Administration.It is the world's first Vero-cell-derived inactivated COVID-19 vaccine cleared for clinical trials, according to the website of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC) on Monday. SASAC supervises China's state-owned enterprises, which include Sinopharm.Clinical trials were kick-started on the same day when the approvals were obtained. Preparation for emergency usage is being carried by relevant laws and regulations, according to the SASAC report.Sinopharm allocated 100 million yuan ($14.2 million) to jumpstart research and development on its Vero-cell-derived inactivated COVID-19 vaccine in January, led by renowned Chinese vaccine scientist Yang Xiaoming.The regulator go-ahead paves the way for a "sprint" in the development of the Vero-cell-derived inactivated COVID-19 vaccine.Sinopharm produced over 50,000 doses for the initial clinical trial. After production is normalized, the output could reach 3 million doses per batch with annual output at 100 million doses.China is simultaneously pursuing five COVID-19 vaccine research studies.Clinical studies on COVID-19 vaccines based on adenoviral vector entered Phase II human trials on Sunday, marking a first worldwide.