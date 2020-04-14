Russia keen to learn Chinese methods amid COVID-19 fight: observers

Chinese medical experts pose for a photo before boarding a plane at an airport in Harbin, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 11, 2020. A team of 10 Chinese medical experts departed from Harbin, capital of Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, for Russia Saturday morning to help with its fight against the COVID-19. Photo:Xinhua

As Russia witnesses a sudden spurt in novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Chinese medical experts landed in Moscow on Saturday, and have been on their toes in collaborating with their Russian counterparts. Observers noted Russia is keen to learn from Chinese experiences and China has much to share.The Chinese team, consisting of 10 experts with experience in COVID-19 treatment, prevention and control, visited Moscow's main virus hospital in Kommunarka and the 15th Filatov pediatric clinical hospital.Chinese experts introduced their experiences to treat COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms. Their PowerPoint presentation was copied and saved by Russian medical experts. Both sides also exchanged views over standards for admissions and discharge on patients, medications for those with mild and moderate symptoms, coronavirus infection in pregnancies as well as screening methods.Sheremet Mikhail Sergeevich, a deputy of the State Duma, said the most effective way to fight COVID-19 is with Chinese experience.Xu Songtao, a virologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention told the Global Times that early detection, reporting, isolation, and treatment are the crucial to prevent and control the outbreak, among which early detection should be given primary importance.Xu also introduced that only by cutting off the channels of transmission and controlling the sources of infection can reduce the chances of an outbreak. The Chinese team are willing to introduce their methods to Russia, he added."These experiences are the best gifts for us and for our patients," said a Russian expert.Masha, a Russian student from Peoples' Friendship University, told the Global Times that she was grateful for the Chinese experts, who did not take a break to help Russia right after battling the virus in their own country.China's decisive compulsory quarantine measures have proved to be efficient in bringing China's epidemic under control, and Russia is already learning from it, Li Xing, a professor at the School of Government, Beijing Normal University, told Global Times on Monday.The view is echoed by Macha, who said "I think China's most valuable experience in fighting the pandemic is successfully having the majority of people quarantined at home and carrying out a full-scale disinfection and sterilization in public places, and now Russia is learning to do the same."Since January, Russia has required anyone returning from abroad to self-isolate for 14 days. On March 30, Moscow imposed a citywide quarantine and the move was followed by several other regions in Russia.Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin introduced a digital pass system to enforce COVID-19 quarantine rules. Other than special groups including soldiers, law enforcement personnel, journalists, and children under 14, whoever need to take either private or public transport will have to apply for a digital pass with relevant personal information submitted. The application process began Monday. On Wednesday, residents will need to carry the pass with them if they want to go outside.The Chinese Embassy in Moscow reminded Chinese nationals on its website to comply with Moscow's new regulation and reduce unnecessary travel.On Sunday, sprinkler trucks sprayed disinfectant throughout Moscow.Aside from quarantine methods, face masks have also been recommended, Li said, adding it is time for the countries to enhance collaboration in vaccine development and related joint research.It was also observed on Sunday that no more than 50 percent of the people in Moscow's public places wore face masks.As of press time, Russia had reported 18,328 COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University's statistics. Yet Russia News Agency RIA Novosti said this is far from the peak, and Russian newspaper Pravda said the country's medical system has been stretched to its limits.