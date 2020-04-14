China to increase virus prevention efforts at port cities

Working staff wearing protective suits wait at the entrance to Suifenhe port, NE China's Heilongjiang Province. Photo: Courtesy Cao Jie

China's Central Leading Group on Responding to Novel Coronavirus Disease Outbreak met on Monday and deployed medical experts and resources along key border areas to increase the country's efforts in preventing COVID-19 cases from entering the country.Chaired by Premier Li Keqiang, the meeting called for strict control measures at Chinese ports of entry, organized groups of medical experts to border locations to support and guide local epidemic prevention and control, and construct makeshift hospitals.The meeting also stressed that community-level epidemic prevention must continue while underscoring the timely detection of confirmed cases and asymptomatic infections, coronavirus testing, and health management for those leaving Wuhan, and expanding nucleic acid test coverage to promote comprehensive economic rejuvenation activities.The group, established on January 25, two days after Wuhan was placed under lockdown, is led by the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and is aimed at strengthening unified leadership and command over China's epidemic prevention and control. Premier Li Keqiang is the head of the leading group.During the group's first meeting on January 26, they decided to pool national medical resources and living materials to boost Wuhan and Hubei's capabilities to contain the virus, set up leading groups across the country, and extend the Spring Festival holidays.On January 31, for the group's third meeting, it was decided that production would resume for medical supplies and basic living materials in select regions, and the holidays would be extended in hard-hit areas.On February 2, the group decided to speed up hospital construction in Hubei. The next day, construction on makeshift hospitals started in Wuhan.Other significant methods to fight COVID-19 have been launched after each meeting, which include economic rejuvenation adopted on March 26, and targeted measures to curb cross-border transmissions, which was first raised during the meeting on March 19.The meeting is held every Monday and Thursday since February and so far, 25 meetings have been held.