Soldiers navigate obstacles in team competition

A soldier assigned to a brigade under the PLA 76th Group Army weaves through a ladder obstacle during a team competition in obstacle assault course.(eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhu Bin)

A soldier assigned to a brigade under the PLA 76th Group Army leaps through an obstacle during a team competition in obstacle assault course. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhu Bin)

Soldiers assigned to a brigade under the PLA 76th Group Army carry out loaded endurance running during a team competition in obstacle assault course.(eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhu Bin)

Soldiers assigned to a brigade under the PLA 76th Group Army step over the hanging tires during a team competition in obstacle assault course.(eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhu Bin)