Naval aviation fighter jets take off

Source:81.cn Published: 2020/4/14 22:50:33

Ground crews assigned to a naval aviation regiment of the PLA Naval Aviation University perform inspections on a fighter jet prior to a flight training course in East China's An'hui Province on April 1, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Gao Yuan)


 

Pilots sitting in the cockpit of their fighter jet get settled and prepare to taxi the aircraft out of the hangar during a flight training course organized by a naval aviation regiment of the PLA Naval Aviation University in East China's An'hui Province on April 1, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Gao Yuan)


 

Two fighter jets attached to a naval aviation regiment of the PLA Naval Aviation University taxi on the runway before takeoff during a flight training course in East China's An'hui Province on April 1, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Gao Yuan)


 

Pilots assigned to a naval aviation regiment of the PLA Naval Aviation University get well prepared and await approval to taxi out the aircraft during a flight training course in East China's An'hui Province on April 1, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Gao Yuan)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus