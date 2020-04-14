Naval aviation fighter jets take off

Ground crews assigned to a naval aviation regiment of the PLA Naval Aviation University perform inspections on a fighter jet prior to a flight training course in East China's An'hui Province on April 1, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Gao Yuan)

Pilots sitting in the cockpit of their fighter jet get settled and prepare to taxi the aircraft out of the hangar during a flight training course organized by a naval aviation regiment of the PLA Naval Aviation University in East China's An'hui Province on April 1, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Gao Yuan)

Two fighter jets attached to a naval aviation regiment of the PLA Naval Aviation University taxi on the runway before takeoff during a flight training course in East China's An'hui Province on April 1, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Gao Yuan)

Pilots assigned to a naval aviation regiment of the PLA Naval Aviation University get well prepared and await approval to taxi out the aircraft during a flight training course in East China's An'hui Province on April 1, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Gao Yuan)