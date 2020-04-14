NE China's Liaoning to test all intl arrivals' nucleic acid twice for COVID-19 to prevent imported cases

Working staff wearing protective suits wait at the entrance to Suifenhe port. (Photo: Courtesy Cao Jie)



The government of Northeast China's Liaoning Province issued a notice on Tuesday to enhance management against imported cases while Heilongjiang, another province in the region, is facing massive pressure regarding imported cases from Russia.



The notice stipulates that all international arrivals via airports at Shenyang and Dalian conduct 14-day quarantine at designated centers in the cities. Arrivals also must receive two nucleic acid tests and an anti-body test amid quarantine.



The same requirements apply to arrivals at seaports in Dalian, Dandong, Jinzhou, Yingkou, Panjin and Huludao; as well as those arriving via land ports in Dandong, according to the notice.



The subsequent quarantine and testing will be conducted at the arrivals' expense, the government said.



Liaoning's notice came as Heilongjiang, another province in the Northeastern region bordering Russia, reported mounting imported cases from Russia. According to China's National Health Commission,

