China clamps down on illegal exports of pandemic-prevention products

A worker produces a medical mask at Liaoning Shengjingtang Biotechnology Co., Ltd in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 14, 2020. The company has been actively manufacturing medical masks that will be exported overseas. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

China hasintensified its clampdown on illegal exports of pandemic-prevention products in recent days, with measures such as stopping suspected companies from exporting the goods and exposing the details of illegal medical supply export methods.Two Chinese companies, one in Beijing and one in Shenzhen, were recently banned from exporting pandemic-prevention products, the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) noted in a statement on Monday.According to MOFCOM, the medical products exported by certain Chinese companies were returneddue to quality problems, which disrupted export orders and harmed the image of China.Information disclosed by the Chinese customs recently also showed that some Chinese companies used a series of tricks to export unqualified medical supplies.One company in Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province concealed about 111,650 facemasks at the bottom of a container covered by reels of black iron wire, trying to muddle through and export them to Guinea. The masks were intercepted by Dongjiang customs in Tianjin on April 7.The Nanshan customs in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province recently discovered 8,000 undeclared non-woven face masks hidden in a container of plastic bags that were being exported.Some Chinese companies falsely declared the medical supplies as other products, in some cases plastic bottles and fake flowers, to avoid stricter customs inspection, according to media reports.Customs spokesperson Li Kuiwen said during a press conferenceon April 14 that China will strengthen management and standardize the procedures for exports of medical suppliesduring the coronavirus pandemic.Several government departments including the customs and MOFCOM also published a notice on March 31 saying that exports of all anti-coronavirusproducts including medical face masks, testing kits and ventilators must gain relevant certifications from China's drug regulators and must meet the quality requirements of the importing countries.