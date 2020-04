A container ship of Maersk is docked at Ningbo Zhoushan Port. Photo: cnsphoto

$170 billion: Ningbo's GDP in 2019 (1.2 trillion yuan), 6.8 percent higher year-on-year, almost the same as Algeria's total GDP$130 billion: Ningbo's trade value in 2019 (917 billion yuan), 7.7 percent higher year-on-year$7.74 billion: Contracted foreign investment in Ningbo in 2019, 48.1 percent higher year-on-year47,280: The number of enterprises that had registered for foreign trade by 2019