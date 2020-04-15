In pics: blooming pear trees in Gansu

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/4/15 0:42:25

Photo taken on April 13, 2020 shows blooming pear trees in Shichuan Township of Gaolan County, northwest China's Gansu Province. The pear orchard boasts a history of hundreds of years and covers an area of about 12,000 mu (800 hectares). Warm temperature ushered in blooming season at the orchard recently. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)


 

Aerial photo taken on April 14, 2020 shows a pear orchard in Shichuan Township of Gaolan County, northwest China's Gansu Province. The pear orchard boasts a history of hundreds of years and covers an area of about 12,000 mu (800 hectares). Warm temperature ushered in blooming season at the orchard recently. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

