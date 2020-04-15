Cities in China postpone school resumption dates as COVID-19 cases increase

Photo taken on March 13 shows students having classes at a middle school in Qinghai Province Photo: Xinhua

Three cities in China have announced a further postponement of school start dates as COVID-19 cases have increased in the regions.Harbin and Mudanjiang in Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province which faces mounting pressure of imported cases mostly from Russia and local cluster infections, and Jiaozhou in East China's Shandong Province, have decided to delay the dates for graduating students in middle schools and high schools to resume classes, according to the cities' government announcements.Schools had been scheduled to reopen this week.The new dates will be set depending on the local epidemic situation in the future, said the announcements.Heilongjiang is facing increasing pressure of imported cases as the province reported a total of 326 imported cases as of Monday, with 79 newly confirmed.Mudanjiang has been undertaking major treatment work for the recently imported cases, most of whom returned from the port of Suifenhe, a city governed by Mudanjiang.Heilongjiang's capital city Harbin has also seen an epidemic rebound as the city found ten local cases, including three asymptomatic virus carriers, on Sunday, all affected from cluster infection.As for Jiaozhou, the city is the only region in Shandong Province that was set at a middle risk level for the epidemic outbreak in a risk assessment on Wednesday after reporting two coronavirus patients seemingly related to imported cases on April 7.Most places in China have announced school start dates as the epidemic ebbs. But schools can make changes if any COVID-19 cases are identified in their regions.Beijing Municipal Education Commission required that classes or even a whole school will be immediately suspended if any suspected or confirmed cases appear on campus, The Beijing News reported on Monday.