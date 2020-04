A family walk on Madison Avenue wearing protective masks during the coronavirus pandemic on April 08, 2020 in New York City. Photo: AFP

The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 600,000 Tuesday evening, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.The country has seen 602,989 cases with 25,575 deaths by 6:50 pm (2250 GMT), according to the CSSE.