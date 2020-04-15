Naval special mission aircraft take off for missions

A Y-8 aircraft for anti-submarine warfare (ASW) patrol mission attached to a naval aviation regiment under the PLA Southern Theater Command prepares to taxi onto the runway for a real-combat flight training exercise on such subjects as target detection and positioning,ASW operation, patrolling and monitoring tasks on April 4, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qin Qianjiang and Li Wei)

A Y-8 aircraft for anti-submarine warfare (ASW) patrol mission attached to a naval aviation regiment under the PLA Southern Theater Command prepares to taxi onto the runway for a real-combat flight training exercise on such subjects as target detection and positioning,ASW operation, patrolling and monitoring tasks on April 4, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qin Qianjiang and Li Wei)

A Y-8 aircraft for anti-submarine warfare (ASW) patrol mission attached to a naval aviation regiment under the PLA Southern Theater Command roars towards designated sea area during a real-combat flight training exercise on such subjects as target detection and positioning,ASW operation, patrolling and monitoring tasks on April 4, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qin Qianjiang and Li Wei)