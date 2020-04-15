Australian city 'acting like US mouthpiece' to sever ties with Chinese sister cities

Screenshot of website of Chinese Consulate-General in Sydney

The Chinese Consulate-General in Sydney on Wednesday slammed Australian city Wagga Wagga's vote to sever its sister-city relationship with a Chinese city after some Wagga Wagga city councilors smeared China's efforts and blamed the COVID-19 pandemic on China.Chinese analysts noted the move showed that the politicians are short-sighted in diplomacy, acting as mouthpieces of the US and ignoring the need for cooperation amid such a global crisis.The Consulate-General of China in Sydney on Wednesday expressed regret over the council's decision and firmly opposed the slanderous remarks about China made by some city councilors.The Chinese Consulate-General noted that Kunming, Southwest China's Yunnan Province, and Wagga Wagga have been cooperating based on mutual respect and mutual reciprocity, and this has helped deepen the friendship of people in both countries.Such a unilateral move not only damaged the friendly atmosphere, but will also hurt the Australian city's interests.The Consulate-General also urged the Wagga Wagga city council to handle relevant issues quickly to avoid a further negative impact on overall cooperation between the two sides.On Tuesday, Wagga Wagga city councilor Paul Funnell claimed that China should be held responsible for the pandemic and proposed that the city should end its relationship of more than 30 years with Kunming. Wagga Wagga also cut ties with Tieling, Northeast China's Liaoning Province, and the East China province of Jiangsu, according to media reports.Funnell, who raised the proposal, also claimed that Wagga Wagga should show solidarity with its sister cities in the US, not China, according to a Guardian report.Yu Lei, a chief research fellow at the Research Center for Pacific Island Countries, Liaocheng University, said it showed some politicians in Australia have been following US steps and always treated the epidemic from the perspective of politics and ideology.At the very beginning, they gloated on China's sufferings and now, they began to instigate anti-China sentiments after having witnessed the improved situation, Yu said, stressing that it exposed their naive diplomatic thoughts.However, Yu noted these politicians could not represent the mindset of Australian citizens and it is only a small group of voices.The decision to cut ties was also slammed by other politicians in Wagga Wagga, including Mayor Greg Conkey. He noted Kunming people are "friendly and open" and underlined the city has large volume of trade with China.Wes Fang, the Wagga Wagga-based Nationals member of the New South Wales upper house, said the move was "racist" and called for a reversal, media reported.