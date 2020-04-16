Municipal worker sprays disinfectant in Athens, Greece

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/4/16 0:43:06

A municipal worker sprays disinfectant at Monastiraki square, at the foot of Acropolis, in Athens, Greece, on April 14, 2020. Greece is in a nationwide lockdown since March 23 which is due to end on April 27. According to the latest count by the Health Ministry on Tuesday, the total COVID-19 infections in the country now stand at 2,170 and the death toll has climbed to 101. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)


 

