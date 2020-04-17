Wuhan people walk out of 'darkest moment'

That people died or were denied easy and quick access to treatment in Wuhan at the preliminary stage due to hospitals' shortage of beds and basic supplies has become an easy target of Western media outlets like the New York Times, as China's "inhumane treatment" of its patients.

Chen Xingxu, founder of a Wuhan-based volunteer group focusing on providing help for coronavirus patients in the city, sympathizes with those media's tone at the early stage, when he escorted a couple, both contracted with the virus, with the husband in critical condition, to the busiest Wuhan Union Hospital in early February.

"The hospital was thickly dotted with mask-clad patients standing in the hall, not even a needle could be plugged in... The husband, with more and more labored breath, could barely rose to his feet. After five hours of struggling and tormenting, he fell and died in front of his wife," Chen said.

It was at this moment that his anger was aimed at medical staff. "How could you possibly ignore a dying patient, and tolerate him dying at your hospital's doorsteps?"

Chen's bigoted view soon changed after he shipped medical supplies to an ICU room of a Wuhan hospital. "The area was cordoned off. My legs felt like lead when I first stepped across the cordon; every step I moved, I felt death was following me with his uplifting sickle to seek my life. But I just stayed a few minutes there; those doctors and nurses, they had to stay there for months busying to save lives."

A pneumology doctor surnamed Peng, who declined to give his full name, from a Wuhan hospital said the last three months were "too heavy for me to think of. I don't want to, I dare not to."

Peng said he and his colleagues had to stay in ICU rooms for an average of eight hours a day, some even longer, when the ICU rooms were overwhelmed by critical patients. "Many of the patients here could not even breath smoothly, they could not speak; but their eyes were filled with imploration, with fear."

He said he was wearing a paper diaper all the time when working in the ICU room.

"Never thought a 40-something man would wear diapers at this age. But at that time, there was no time to think of those trivialities. It became a light moment for us all," he noted.