Heilongjiang hospitals increase COVID-19 tests per patient

Qunli branch of the First Hospital of Harbin Medical University Photo: Xinhua

Given the recent spike in novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Harbin, capital city of Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, hospitals in the province have started administering nucleic acid and serum antibody tests on patients and accompanying staff.After infection cases were reported at Harbin hospitals, local health authorities moved disinfectant efforts indoors and transferred patients to isolation wards for further treatment.It was announced that starting Thursday, all the secondary and above hospitals would conduct nucleic acid and serum antibody tests for virus patients and accompanying medical personnel, who will also be prohibited from leaving or transferring without permission, local authorities said.From April 6 to 15, the province, which borders Russia, reported an uptick in both imported infections and domestic transmitted COVID-19 cases. Public gatherings and dinner parties were seen as the major reasons for the rise in domestic cases.The northeastern province reported 23 new domestic transmitted cases during the period, and 11 asymptomatic cases on Wednesday, including six nurses, sounding the alarm for possible community outbreaks.Epidemic prevention officials in Harbin have been criticized for failing to control the spread of COVID-19 following infections. Previously, the province had gone 29 consecutive days without receiving a new infection.The officials were accused of "numb thinking, war-weariness, and a hope-for-the-best mindset," revealing poorly implemented control measures and system loopholes.