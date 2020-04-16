Top Chinese experts see slim chance of China-US phase two deal in 2020

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He shakes hands with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer before a photo session after a round of trade talks in Shanghai on July 31. Photo: VCG



A vast majority of top Chinese economic and trade experts see a very slim chance for China and the US to reach a phase two trade agreement before the end of the year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout, according to a latest survey conducted by the Global Times.

Among the 20 experts, including former senior officials, only four said that a phase two deal was still possible before the end of the year, while nine said that a deal won't be reached. Seven said that the situation was too fluid to predicate.

"The second phase trade deal is unlikely to be reached by the end of this year," said Gao Lingyun, an expert at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, who is close to the trade talks.

Gao said that China is open to further negotiations but the US is not enthusiastic, based on its recent responses, because the pandemic and the upcoming US presidential election have added uncertainty to the second phase trade talks.

Cheng Shi, chief economist at ICBC International, said that because the scope and intensity of the pandemic had gone beyond expectations, the world economy has entered into a painful recession. Thus, the second phase of the trade talks needs to reflect large adjustments to the new environment.

Both countries are facing serious risks and challenges in their economy due to the coronavirus pandemic. The current challenges for the Chinese economy mainly come from external shocks as the pandemic is sweeping through the European markets and the US, the world's largest economy, the survey found.

The number of global confirmed COVID-19 cases exceeded 1.99 million as of press time, with the US reporting more than 600,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The situation may be more serious for the US economy, the analysts said.

The US economy may shrink 2.5-3 percent in the first quarter as the COVID-19 outbreak in the US is far from reaching an inflection point. The virus is driving US business activity to a record low which continues to elevate its unemployment, said Hu Qimu, senior fellow at Sinosteel Economic Research Institute.

But Bai Ming, deputy director of the Ministry of Commerce's International Market Research Institute, said that US GDP would probably flat in the first quarter, since economic activity was largely unaffected during the first two months of 2020.

Unlike China, US average households have high debt levels, which means that consumer spending power will be hampered by reduced or suspended income during the coronavirus lockdown, Bai said.

Coronavirus relief funds recently approved by the US Congress will be an effective instrument to aid US households, but it might give rise to long-term fiscal pressure and cause economic bubbles, Bai noted.

Chinese Ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai recently said that implementation of the China-US phase one trade deal is progressing despite the spread of the pandemic in the US, but 16 out of the 20 experts in the survey said the second phase trade deal has an uncertain future.