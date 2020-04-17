Chinese customs report three illegal medical export cases

Photo: web

Chinese customs reported three cases of illegal exports of medical equipment as customs checks are tightened amid the coronavirus pandemic.It comes after Chinese customs introduced new rules on April 10 to subject 11 classes of items including masks, ventilators, infrared thermometers, surgical goggles and gloves to more stringent customs checks before exporting them.A trading company in Qingdao, East China's Shandong province was investigated on Friday after it failed to submit a registration certificate and export declaration for medical equipment when it exported 5,400 kilograms of nitrile disposable gloves with a value of HK$660,500 ($85,217). To evade inspection the company declared to the customs that the gloves were used for food safety inspection.Another trading company in Manzhouli City in North China's Inner Mongolia was investigated for evading inspection. It declared it was exporting 1.5 million "disposable protective masks for non-medical usage." However, after inspection, it was found the masks were actually disposable medical masks.A company in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province was also fined for false declaration. The customs found that it didn't declare 300,000 disposable protective masks worth more than 320,000 yuan when it exported a batch of goods in containers.The customs warned that companies evading statutory inspection through false declaration, concealment, and adulteration will face penalties.Global Times