Xi-Putin call shows joint stance against politicizing pandemic

National flags of China and Russia are seen in the Red Square, Moscow, Russia. Photo: XinhuaTop leaders of China and Russia spoke on the phone on Thursday night, communicating on epidemic prevention and control and setting a fundamental tone for China-Russia ties amid challenging time marked with uncertainties. Such extremely strong mutual understanding and support to address each other's core concerns shown by the top leaders of the two countries also indicated China-Russia ties are the most stable and solid bilateral relationship between major powers, analysts said.