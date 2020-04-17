Catering companies reopen under strict prevention measures in Changsha

A staff member presents a serving spoon at a Hunan cuisine restaurant in Yuelu District of Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, April 15, 2020. As the COVID-19 epidemic has been subdued, catering companies in Changsha have reopened recently under strict measures taken to ensure the food security. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)


 

A staff member arranges serving chopsticks on a table at a Hunan cuisine restaurant in Yuelu District of Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, April 15, 2020. As the COVID-19 epidemic has been subdued, catering companies in Changsha have reopened recently under strict measures taken to ensure the food security. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)


 

An electronic poster publicizing the use of serving chopsticks and spoons is displayed at a Hunan cuisine restaurant in Yuelu District of Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, April 15, 2020. As the COVID-19 epidemic has been subdued, catering companies in Changsha have reopened recently under strict measures taken to ensure the food security. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)


 

Chefs make dishes at a Hunan cuisine restaurant in Yuelu District of Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, April 15, 2020. As the COVID-19 epidemic has been subdued, catering companies in Changsha have reopened recently under strict measures taken to ensure the food security. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)


 

A staff member conducts disinfection to dishes at a Hunan cuisine restaurant in Yuelu District of Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, April 15, 2020. As the COVID-19 epidemic has been subdued, catering companies in Changsha have reopened recently under strict measures taken to ensure the food security. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)


 

A staff member takes the temperature of a customer at a Hunan cuisine restaurant in Yuelu District of Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, April 15, 2020. As the COVID-19 epidemic has been subdued, catering companies in Changsha have reopened recently under strict measures taken to ensure the food security. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)


 

