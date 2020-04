A farmer carries wheat after harvest during lockdown in Jammu, the winter capital of Indian controlled Kashmir, April 16, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)

Farmers harvest wheat during lockdown in Jammu, the winter capital of Indian controlled Kashmir, April 16, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)

A farmer harvests wheat during lockdown in Jammu, the winter capital of Indian controlled Kashmir, April 16, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)