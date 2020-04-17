Xuan'en-Hefeng expressway under construction in Hubei

Aerial photo taken on April 16, 2020 shows the Jianshi-Enshi expressway under construction in central China's Hubei Province. Two expressways in western mountainous region of Hubei have resumed construction to further improve facilities after conducting trial operation. The expressways will officially open to traffic in June this year. (Photo by Yang Shunpi/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on April 16, 2020 shows the Baiyangping section of the Jianshi-Enshi expressway under construction in central China's Hubei Province. Two expressways in western mountainous region of Hubei have resumed construction to further improve facilities after conducting trial operation. The expressways will officially open to traffic in June this year. (Photo by Yang Shunpi/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on April 16, 2020 shows the Xuan'en-Hefeng expressway under construction in central China's Hubei Province. Two expressways in western mountainous region of Hubei have resumed construction to further improve facilities after conducting trial operation. The expressways will officially open to traffic in June this year. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

