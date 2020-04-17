Hubei sends medical supplies to Heilongjiang

Staff transport medical supplies to a truck at the airport in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 15, 2020. Hubei has sent medical supplies to the border province of Heilongjiang in northeast China amid the rising pressure of imported COVID-19 cases. (Xinhua)

Staff transport medical supplies at the airport in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 15, 2020. Hubei has sent medical supplies to the border province of Heilongjiang in northeast China amid the rising pressure of imported COVID-19 cases. (Xinhua)

Staff transport medical supplies at the airport in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 15, 2020. Hubei has sent medical supplies to the border province of Heilongjiang in northeast China amid the rising pressure of imported COVID-19 cases. (Xinhua)