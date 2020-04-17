COVID-19 cases in US top 650,000: Johns Hopkins University

People jog at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C., the United States, on April 16, 2020. The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 650,000 by 4 p.m. local time on Thursday (2000 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 650,000 by 4 p.m. local time on Thursday (20:00 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.The fresh figure reached 653,825 with 30,998 deaths, according to the CSSE.

Photo taken on April 16, 2020 shows the Washington Monument in Washington D.C., the United States. The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 650,000 by 4 p.m. local time on Thursday (2000 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

New York state topped the charts of cases and deaths, which stood at 223,231 and 14,198, respectively. New Jersey reported 75,317 cases and 3,156 fatalities. Other states with over 20,000 cases included Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, California, Illinois, Florida, Michigan, and Louisiana.