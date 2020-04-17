COVID-19 cases in US top 650,000: Johns Hopkins University

People jog at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C., the United States, on April 16, 2020. The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 650,000 by 4 p.m. local time on Thursday (2000 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)
Photo taken on April 16, 2020 shows the Washington Monument in Washington D.C., the United States. The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 650,000 by 4 p.m. local time on Thursday (2000 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)