Tulips bloom in Beijing World Park

A field of blooming tulips is seen at the Beijing World Park in Beijing, April 16, 2020. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Juan)

A field of blooming tulips is seen at the Beijing World Park in Beijing, April 16, 2020. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Juan)

A field of blooming tulips is seen at the Beijing World Park in Beijing, April 16, 2020. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Juan)

A field of blooming tulips is seen at the Beijing World Park in Beijing, April 16, 2020. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Juan)