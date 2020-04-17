Portugal extends state of emergency for two weeks, in hope of early return to recovery

A municipal worker disinfects the street to stop the spread of the COVID-19 in Cascais, Portugal, March 28, 2020. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)

Portugal has extended for the second time its state of emergency by two weeks to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet the country expected a transition from the restrictions to normal economic and social activities in May.Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on Thursday declared in a televised national speech another 15-day extension of the State of Emergency until May 2, which had been approved by the Portuguese parliament earlier in the day.The 15-day state of emergency, first of its kind in the Portuguese history, was declared on March 18, and renewed on April 2 until April 17. According to the Portuguese Constitution, the state of emergency cannot last longer than 15 days, but it can be renewed with the same time limit.In his speech, the Portuguese president expressed hope that the economy and society will be reactivated gradually next month."Everything will depend on what we manage to achieve by the end of April," he warned, adding that May must be the month of "the bridge between duty and hope."The third school term in Portugal started on Tuesday with students engaging in distance learning via internet and the public TV channel RTP Memoria on the national television. Schools have been closed in Portugal since March 16.To date, Portugal has reported 18,841 cases and 629 deaths from COVID-19, according to the latest bulletin from the health authorities."We must continue to make a big effort in April to regain freedom in May," Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Wednesday, after the Portuguese president met with economists, entrepreneurs, specialists, politicians and union members.The "progressive and gradual" return to normality will have to be done with caution, Costa said, adding that he only foresees the arrival of the vaccine for the novel coronavirus in the summer of 2021.He insisted that despite economic costs, it is not possible at the moment to ease measures and send the wrong signal to the population that everything is fine.Costa made the remarks after over 150 social figures on monday signed a petition to the president, the prime minister and the parliament speaker, asking for a controlled return to economic activities.The European country has suffered mounting economic contraction across sectors marked by high unemployment. Portuguese Finance Minister Mario Centeno on Monday predicted a 20-percent drop in Portugal's gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter due to COVID-19.In an interview with national television TVI, the minister said that the Portuguese economy has "almost stopped" and is "suffering an unimaginable shock" from the pandemic.A total of 931,000 Portuguese workers have temporarily lost their jobs under the country's simplified temporary "lay-off" measure prompted by the coronavirus outbreak, Portuguese Minister of Labor, Solidarity and Social Security Ana Mendes Godinho said Wednesday.The government's "lay-off regime" enables companies that lose at least 40 percent of their turnover due to the COVID-19 pandemic to suspend employment contracts. The laid-off employees are entitled to receive two-thirds of their usual gross salary.Car production in Portugal fell 46.1 percent in March compared to the same month of 2019, as the pandemic has led to major disruptions in supply chains, distribution channels, availability of labor and continued activity by suppliers, according to Lusa News Agency on Tuesday.In the first quarter, there was a drop of 18.3 percent in automobile production in Portugal, with declines of 20.5 percent, 4.5 percent and 36.4 percent in the production of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy vehicles, respectively, the Automobile Association of Portugal (ACAP) said a statement, citing reports from Lusa News Agency.The International Monetary Fund said Tuesday that it expected Portugal's economy to contract by 8 percent this year in its latest World Economic Outlook report.The economic downturn has been taking place in Portugal since mid-February, and if the current situation of containment continues beyond the beginning of May, the annual decline in the country's GDP could approach the 10-percent mark, Costa warned. Enditem