Boeing to resume commercial airplane production in Puget Sound

An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft from Los Angeles lands at Washington Reagan National Airport in Washington DC, the United States on March 13, 2019. Photo: Xinhua/Ting Shen

Boeing announced on Thursday that it will resume all commercial airplane production in a phased approach at its Puget Sound-region facilities next week, after suspending operations last month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.Approximately 27,000 people in the Puget Sound area will return to production of the 747, 767, 777 and 787 programs, supporting critical global transportation infrastructure, cargo services and national defense and security missions, said the company.Employees for the 737, 747, 767 and 777 will return as early as on April 20 with most returning to work by April 21. Employees for the 787 program will return as early as April 23, with most returning to work by April 24, Boeing detailed.The 737 program will resume working toward restarting the production of the 737 MAX and Boeing South Carolina remains in a suspension of operations at this time, the company added."This phased approach ensures we have a reliable supply base, our personal protective equipment is readily available and we have all of the necessary safety measures in place to resume essential work for our customers," said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.Boeing will continue monitoring government guidance on COVID-19, assess the impact on company operations and adjust plans as the situation evolves, the announcement said.