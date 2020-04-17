China’s shares close higher as economic recovery hopes rise

An investor watches stocks on a monitor at a local trading center in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province on Friday. Photo: VCG

China's stock markets closed higher on Friday as the contraction in the nation's first-quarter GDP fell within market expectations and hopes rose for an economic recovery as the pandemic eases.The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.65 percent, the Shenzhen Component Index was up 0.55 percent, and the NASDAQ-style ChiNext gained 0.62 percent.The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Friday that GDP contracted 6.8 percent in the first three months, the first decline since 1992 when the nation started publishing quarterly GDP data.Investor sentiment seemed to be unaffected by the first-ever contraction, which industry insiders said was well within market expectations. "The market was mentally prepared, so it's not jolted," Kang Chongli, director of the strategic department of Lianxun Securities, told the Global Times on Friday."The shoes finally dropped. Investors are eyeing a sound recovery in the second quarter, which bolstered the market's performance," Yang Delong, chief economist at the Shenzhen-based First Seafront Fund Management Co, told the Global Times.Mao Shengyong, spokesperson for the NBS, said at the press briefing to release the first-quarter economic data on Friday that China's economy will maintain its steady recovery and an upward trend was seen in March.March economic indicators recovered from a plunge in the first two months. In March, retail sales fell 15.8 percent year-on-year to 2.6 trillion yuan ($367.3 billion), easing from a 20.5-percent plunge in January and February."The second-quarter GDP will be more optimistic than in the first quarter. And GDP in the second half will be better than in the first half if the global pandemic is brought under control," Mao said. He stressed that China's positive long-term economic development trend has not changed.Yang said that stabilized economic growth at home laid the foundation for a strong capital market in the medium and long term. "There maybe some short-term fluctuations in the A-share market due to volatile overseas markets, but an upswing in the economy will serve as a strong pillar for the A-share market."On Friday, 5.75 billion yuan in overseas capital flowed into the Shanghai Stock Exchange, while another 4.59 billion yuan in overseas capital went into the Shenzhen market.Global Times