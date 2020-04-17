Artillerymen practice firing towed howitzers

Source:China Military Online Published: 2020/4/17 19:25:15

Artillerymen assigned to a brigade under the PLA 76th Group Army practice firing towed howitzers during a recent live-fire training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Yong, Ma Zhichao and Li Weixiao)


 

A vehicle-mounted self-propelled rocket launcher system attached to a brigade under the PLA 76th Group Army fires 122mm rockets at mock targets during a recent live-fire training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Yong, Ma Zhichao and Li Weixiao)


 

A vehicle-mounted self-propelled rocket launcher system attached to a brigade under the PLA 76th Group Army fires 122mm rockets at mock targets during a recent live-fire training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Yong, Ma Zhichao and Li Weixiao)


 

Artillerymen assigned to a brigade under the PLA 76th Group Army fire man-portable missiles at simulated targets during a recent live-fire training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Yong, Ma Zhichao and Li Weixiao)


 

