Fire fighting robot with off-road performance, detection and analysis capabilities

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/4/17 19:53:15

An operator controls the fire fighting robot at a workshop of Anshan Hengye Special Vehicle Manufacturing Co., Ltd. in Anshan, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 14, 2020. This new all-terrain fire fighting robot has excellent off-road performance as well as detection and analysis capabilities. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)


 

A fire fighting robot goes down the steps at a workshop of Anshan Hengye Special Vehicle Manufacturing Co., Ltd. in Anshan, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 14, 2020. This new all-terrain fire fighting robot has excellent off-road performance as well as detection and analysis capabilities. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)


 

Posted in: CHINA
