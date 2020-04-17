Fire fighting robot with off-road performance, detection and analysis capabilities

An operator controls the fire fighting robot at a workshop of Anshan Hengye Special Vehicle Manufacturing Co., Ltd. in Anshan, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 14, 2020. This new all-terrain fire fighting robot has excellent off-road performance as well as detection and analysis capabilities. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

An operator controls the fire fighting robot at a workshop of Anshan Hengye Special Vehicle Manufacturing Co., Ltd. in Anshan, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 14, 2020. This new all-terrain fire fighting robot has excellent off-road performance as well as detection and analysis capabilities. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

A fire fighting robot goes down the steps at a workshop of Anshan Hengye Special Vehicle Manufacturing Co., Ltd. in Anshan, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 14, 2020. This new all-terrain fire fighting robot has excellent off-road performance as well as detection and analysis capabilities. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

A fire fighting robot sprays water outside of Anshan Hengye Special Vehicle Manufacturing Co., Ltd. in Anshan, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 14, 2020. This new all-terrain fire fighting robot has excellent off-road performance as well as detection and analysis capabilities. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

A fire fighting robot sprays water outside of Anshan Hengye Special Vehicle Manufacturing Co., Ltd. in Anshan, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 14, 2020. This new all-terrain fire fighting robot has excellent off-road performance as well as detection and analysis capabilities. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

A fire fighting robot goes up the steps at a workshop of Anshan Hengye Special Vehicle Manufacturing Co., Ltd. in Anshan, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 14, 2020. This new all-terrain fire fighting robot has excellent off-road performance as well as detection and analysis capabilities. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)