Chinese medical team arrives in Malaysia, expected to share experience over two weeks

Photo: Lin Rui

At the invitation of the Malaysian government, the Chinese government dispatched a medical team to aid Malaysia’s battle against the coronavirus. The team arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday with the Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia and officials from the Malaysian health ministry welcoming them at the airport.The move demonstrates the deep friendship between China and Malaysia, especially during hardship, said Bai Tian, Chinese ambassador to Malaysia.Bai noted the Malaysian government and all aspects of its society offered precious support and help to China when it was fighting hard against COVID-19.

Photo: Lin Rui

The virus respects no nationality and the fight against it is a common war for the global community. We can defeat it only by working together. China is sharing its experience and offering medical supplies to Malaysia and other countries now since the epidemic has come under control domestically, Bai said.We hope the arrival of the Chinese medical team will help Malaysia. We are confident in the battle against the virus in Malaysia and hope it will be won soon, Bai said.The medical team consists of eight medical experts from South China’s Guangdong Province, with expertise ranging from critical care medicine and respiratory illnesses to infectious diseases and traditional Chinese medicine. Some of the team gained experience aiding Wuhan, China’s city hit hardest by COVID-19.They are scheduled to stay in Malaysia for two weeks and are expected to hold in depth exchanges with medics, experts and officials while there.Li Jun, head of the medical team, told the Global Times that “we are excited to be arriving in Malaysia and have felt the friendship and warmth shown by the people here. We will use our time here fully and actively work with our counterparts in Malaysia to share China’s experience to aid in the fight against the virus.”