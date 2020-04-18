Yunnan encounters worst drought in 10 years

File photo

Southwest China's Yunnan Province has encountered its worst drought in 10 years, affecting some 1.5 million people, local authorities said on Friday.100 rivers and 180 reservoirs have dried up, and some 140 electromechanical wells face insufficient water supply as of Wednesday, according to the water conservancy department of the province located in the Yunnan-Guizhou Plateau.About 1.48 million people and 417,300 large domestic animals face a drinking water shortage, and 306,667 hectares of crops have been damaged, according to the department.The province has poured 546 million yuan ($77.1 million) into drought relief as of Wednesday, mobilizing 1.13 million people and 131,100 water-loaded vehicles to irrigate farmland and providing drinking water to local people and livestock. A total of 502 drought-relief projects have been launched and are expected to provide a water supply for 3.17 million people in need.