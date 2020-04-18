PAP special operations soldiers conduct counter-terrorism training in woods

Special operations soldiers wearing ghillie suits combine to form an over-the-shoulder firing position during a reconnaissance tactical training exercise in the woods on April 10, 2020. They are assigned to a mobile detachment under the People’s Armed Police (PAP) Force in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Haiyang)

Special operations soldiers wearing ghillie suits practice observation tactics using cover and concealment skills during a reconnaissance tactical training exercise in the woods on April 10, 2020. They are assigned to a mobile detachment under the People’s Armed Police (PAP) Force in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Haiyang)

Scout snipers wearing ghillie suits engage the mock targets during a reconnaissance tactical training exercise in the woods on April 10, 2020. They are assigned to a mobile detachment under the People’s Armed Police (PAP) Force in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Haiyang)

Special operations soldiers wear ghillie suits, a type of camouflage, as they prepare to conduct a mocking ambush during a reconnaissance tactical training exercise in the woods on April 10, 2020. They are assigned to a mobile detachment under the People’s Armed Police (PAP) Force in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Haiyang)

Special operations soldiers wearing ghillie suits search mock enemies during a reconnaissance tactical training exercise in the woods on April 10, 2020. They are assigned to a mobile detachment under the People’s Armed Police (PAP) Force in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Haiyang)

Scout snipers wearing ghillie suits engage the mock targets during a reconnaissance tactical training exercise in the woods on April 10, 2020. They are assigned to a mobile detachment under the People’s Armed Police (PAP) Force in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Haiyang)