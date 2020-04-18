Chinese embassy provides health packs to Chinese students in Japan

Chinese Ambassador to Japan Kong Xuanyou (C) poses for a group photo with representatives of Chinese students during a ceremony held to distribute health kits at the Chinese Embassy in Japan in Tokyo, Japan, April 17, 2020. The Chinese Embassy in Japan on Friday held a ceremony to distribute health kits containing face masks and other supplies to Chinese students studying in Japan. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

The Chinese embassy in Japan on Friday provided Chinese students studying here with health packs containing an anti-epidemic guide and medical kits, as the number of COVID-19 cases has topped 9,000 in the country.During a speech at the ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Japan Kong Xuanyou told representatives of the students that since the outbreak of COVID-19, the Chinese government and people as well as their families have always been concerned about their safety and health.

Photo taken on April 17, 2020 shows protective materials, medicines and the epidemic prevention manual inside a health kit at the Chinese Embassy in Japan in Tokyo, Japan. The Chinese Embassy in Japan on Friday held a ceremony to distribute health kits containing face masks and other supplies to Chinese students studying in Japan. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

According to Kong, the health packs handed out today is not only to help students enhance their ability to protect themselves and strengthen their confidence in combating the epidemic, but also to convey the care and greetings from the the Communist Party of China and the government to all the Chinese students in Japan.Noting the continuous development of the outbreak in Japan, the ambassador urged the Chinese students to remain calm, show solidarity and follow the information issued by the Japanese government and the embassy.He also called on students to consciously comply with the relevant epidemic prevention requirements, understand the knowledge of scientific protection while maintaining adequate sleep and nutrition.The student representatives, for their part, told Kong that the health packs contain great energy. From the motherland to the embassy and then to their hands, the health packs convey the care of the motherland for the students, giving them the confidence to combat the epidemic.The first batch of 10,000 health packs arrived at the embassy on Thursday evening, and are expected to be delivered to Chinese students in more than 200 schools. According to the embassy, another batch of health packs will arrive on Sunday.

Chinese Ambassador to Japan Kong Xuanyou (1st L) speaks at a ceremony held to distribute health kits at the Chinese Embassy in Japan in Tokyo, Japan, April 17, 2020. The Chinese Embassy in Japan on Friday held a ceremony to distribute health kits containing face masks and other supplies to Chinese students studying in Japan. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Staff members of the Chinese Embassy in Japan and representatives of Chinese students arrange health kits in Tokyo, Japan, April 17, 2020. The Chinese Embassy in Japan on Friday held a ceremony to distribute health kits containing face masks and other supplies to Chinese students studying in Japan. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Chinese Ambassador to Japan Kong Xuanyou (R) distributes a health kit to a student at the Chinese Embassy in Japan in Tokyo, Japan, April 17, 2020. The Chinese Embassy in Japan on Friday held a ceremony to distribute health kits containing face masks and other supplies to Chinese students studying in Japan. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)