Chinese embassy provides health packs to Chinese students in Japan

Chinese Ambassador to Japan Kong Xuanyou (C) poses for a group photo with representatives of Chinese students during a ceremony held to distribute health kits at the Chinese Embassy in Japan in Tokyo, Japan, April 17, 2020. The Chinese Embassy in Japan on Friday held a ceremony to distribute health kits containing face masks and other supplies to Chinese students studying in Japan. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)
Photo taken on April 17, 2020 shows protective materials, medicines and the epidemic prevention manual inside a health kit at the Chinese Embassy in Japan in Tokyo, Japan. The Chinese Embassy in Japan on Friday held a ceremony to distribute health kits containing face masks and other supplies to Chinese students studying in Japan. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)
Chinese Ambassador to Japan Kong Xuanyou (1st L) speaks at a ceremony held to distribute health kits at the Chinese Embassy in Japan in Tokyo, Japan, April 17, 2020. The Chinese Embassy in Japan on Friday held a ceremony to distribute health kits containing face masks and other supplies to Chinese students studying in Japan. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)
Staff members of the Chinese Embassy in Japan and representatives of Chinese students arrange health kits in Tokyo, Japan, April 17, 2020. The Chinese Embassy in Japan on Friday held a ceremony to distribute health kits containing face masks and other supplies to Chinese students studying in Japan. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)
Chinese Ambassador to Japan Kong Xuanyou (R) distributes a health kit to a student at the Chinese Embassy in Japan in Tokyo, Japan, April 17, 2020. The Chinese Embassy in Japan on Friday held a ceremony to distribute health kits containing face masks and other supplies to Chinese students studying in Japan. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)