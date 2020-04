A military transport plane loaded with Chinese humanitarian aid arrives in Minsk, Belarus, April 17, 2020. A military transport plane loaded with Chinese humanitarian aid arrived here from Beijing on Friday morning. The special flight, arranged by the Belarusian embassy in China, delivered 32 tons of humanitarian goods to Belarus, including rapid test kits, respirators, medical masks, pulse oximeters, medical protective suits, goggles, infrared thermometers and disposable medical gloves. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

