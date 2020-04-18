Wuhan expands tests, 182 asymptomatic carriers confirmed

Staff members do nucleic acid testing work at a novel coronavirus detection lab in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Wuhan has completed 275,400 nucleic acid tests as part of the city's recent expanded screening for asymptomatic infections. 182 people have been confirmed as asymptomatic carriers.Epidemiological investigations regarding asymptomatic infections were completed within 24 hours from when the asymptomatic patients were put under medical observation.The city conducted the tests from April 8 to Wednesday, mainly for groups highly suspected to be infected and those about to return to work or leave for work in other cities, reported CCTV on Saturday.Wuhan can administer 40,000 nucleic acid tests on a daily basis, which can meet the demand of those who need tests and also residents who want to be tested, according to CCTV.The State Council has requested Wuhan strengthen its prevention work and the health management as an increasing number of people leave for other cities following the lockdown lift, according to a statement the National Health Commission posted on its website on Saturday.The statement called for those who work in hospitals, prisons, nursing homes and other airtight public places to undergo free nucleic acid testing before leaving Wuhan. Others can also go to local medical institutions for tests, paying expenses themselves.With a negative nucleic acid test certificate dated within the previous seven days or proof of a positive antibody test result, people from Wuhan won't need to undergo quarantine in their designated cities and can directly return to schools or work after arrival. Otherwise, they will have to be either tested or isolated according to local regulations.The State Council also urged Wuhan to advance its COVID-19 seroepidemiological investigation in the city to detect asymptomatic patients.The city launched a three-day random sample survey on Tuesday, with 11,000 residents selected to have antibody level tests and for researchers to study the occurrence of asymptomatic infections.Another nine provinces and metropolises also followed suit, conducting the same investigations, including Beijing, Shanghai, South China's Guandong Province and Central China's Hubei Province.Global Times