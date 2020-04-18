China's Harbin to conduct nucleic acid tests on campus

Photo: China News Service

Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, will conduct nucleic acid and serum antibody tests on teaching staff, senior students in senior high schools and their family members from April 20, local authorities said Saturday.The tests are aimed at ensuring the safety of the students and will be conducted in batches, the municipal government said at a press conference.The cost of the tests for teaching staff and students will be borne by the government.Heilongjiang allowed senior high schools to open campus for 190,000 students in graduating classes starting from April 7.