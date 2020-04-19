Libya receives medical aid from Jack Ma Foundation to fight COVID-19

Photo:Xinhua

The Libyan Foreign Ministry on Saturday said the country received a shipment of anti-coronavirus medical aid from China's Jack Ma Foundation."A shipment of medical aid, including medical devices and equipment, has arrived today, Saturday, to fight the COVID-19," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement."This shipment comes as part of the initiative of the Jack Ma Foundation and under the supervision of the Ethiopian Prime Minister," the statement said.The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Libya so far is 49, including 11 recoveries and one death, according to the National Center for Disease Control.Libyan authorities have taken a series of measures against the COVID-19, including closing airports, border crossings, mosques and educational institutions, as well as banning mass gatherings and movements among cities.