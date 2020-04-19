Fire engulfs slum area in Manila, the Philippines

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/4/19 8:00:17

A resident carries belongings salvaged from a fire engulfing a slum area in Manila, the Philippines, April 18, 2020. Hundreds of families here were displaced Saturday due to the fire. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)


 

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire engulfing a slum area in Manila, the Philippines, April 18, 2020. Hundreds of families here were displaced Saturday due to the fire. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)


 

Smoke billows from a fire engulfing a slum area in Manila, the Philippines, April 18, 2020. Hundreds of families here were displaced Saturday due to the fire. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)


 

Firetrucks and residents are seen gathering around a fire engulfing a slum area in Manila, the Philippines, April 18, 2020. Hundreds of families here were displaced Saturday due to the fire. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)


 

A resident tries to extinguish a fire engulfing a slum area in Manila, the Philippines, April 18, 2020. Hundreds of families here were displaced Saturday due to the fire. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)


 

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire engulfing a slum area in Manila, the Philippines, April 18, 2020. Hundreds of families here were displaced Saturday due to the fire. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)


 

Residents are seen with their belongings on a truck as they are evacuated from a fire engulfing a slum area in Manila, the Philippines, April 18, 2020. Hundreds of families here were displaced Saturday due to the fire. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)


 

Residents carry their belongings salvaged from a fire engulfing a slum area in Manila, the Philippines, April 18, 2020. Hundreds of families here were displaced Saturday due to the fire. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)


 

A helicopter from the Philippine Air Force drops water to extinguish a fire engulfing a slum area in Manila, the Philippines, April 18, 2020. Hundreds of families here were displaced Saturday due to the fire. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)


 

